ES short -testing oscillation strategy MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES (DEC 2021) CME_MINI:MESZ2021 HammondB3 This is my wide look at the market, while I am testing usage of TradeStation brokerage on TradingView for the first time, and it is working marvelously!!! I am building a short of the index using MES, using a quick stop if I am wrong.