NFL Super Bowl Accused Of 'Hijacking The Pat Tillman Story' Authored by Brett Wilkins via Common Dreams, Advocates of peace, truth, and basic human decency on Sunday excoriated the National Football League's "whitewashing" of former Arizona Cardinal and Army Ranger Pat Tillman's death in Afghanistan by so-called "friendly fire" and the military's subsequent cover-up—critical details omitted from a glowingly patriotic Super Bowl salute.