Music Fans Are Amazed By Footage Of George Martin Explaining Why He Signed The Beatles Back In 1962

Getty Image / Chris Ware / Keystone The son of the late Sir George Martin shared a never-before-seen video of his father explaining why he signed The Beatles back in 1962 and music fans are loving it Sir George Martin passed away back in 2016 so the video is at least 6 years old but Giles Martin felt the urge to share it with fans of The Beatles as it carries a simple but brilliant message Read more articles on BroBible right here Sir George Martin was often referred to as ‘The Fifth Beatle’ as he was so integral in the success of The Beatles after signing the band back in 1962.