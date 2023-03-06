Did you really think Kat would be able to say no to more time in the past? OK, so the end of The Way Home Season 1 Episode 7 only shows her before the pond in a moment of hesitation, but there is too much weighing on her from the past to walk away.
Did you really think Kat would be able to say no to more time in the past? OK, so the end of The Way Home Season 1 Episode 7 only shows her before the pond in a moment of hesitation, but there is too much weighing on her from the past to walk away.
Свежие комментарии