Interacting With Robots In Everyday Life? Robots have taken over a lot of work in the industrial sector but how much does the average person interact with robotic machines or AI-driven products on a daily basis? As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, using data from Statista's Consumer Insights, around 25-30 percent of people in several developed nations are owners of a smart home appliance and about as many have used robo-advising, an AI-based service that makes investment decisions based on an algorithm.