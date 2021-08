IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 1 Stumps: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns smash 50s to frustrate Virat Kohli’s India, take 42-run lead; ENG 120/0 | Image: ICC IND vs ENG Live Score – Day 1 @ Stumps England 120/0 in reply to 78: Every minute, every ball on Day 1 of the 3rd Test belonged to England.