Cox Media Heir Turned Communist Financier Arrested In Spain, Faces US Extradition Jim "Fergie" Chambers, the Communist centi-millionaire and heir to the massive Cox media fortune, was arrested in Ibiza at the request of the US Justice Department and is awaiting possible extradition on federal charges linked to "international money laundering… with the intent to provide material support to and resources to foreign terrorist organizations," according to The Grayzone on Monday, citing new details from the sealed indictment.