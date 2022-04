Planning To Short NASDAQ For This Week E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! XAlphaTrading Planning To Short NASDAQ for This Week, not taking any trades on consolidation area, expecting Price Rejection from Resistance area at $14930 in front of the bearish flag then to see Bearish structure and then Sell, is can go down to retest 4H Buy Zone for retail traders.