"Prepare For An Epic Finale" - Jeremy Grantham Warns Stock Market 'Super Bubble' Has Yet To Burst Having infamously spotted and profited from bubbles in Japan in the late 1980s, tech stocks at the turn of the century and in US housing before the 2008 financial crisis, GMO's co-founder Jeremy Grantham laid out in his latest note to investors why the "super bubble" that he previously warned about hasn't popped yet (despite this year's somewhat chaotic market behavior).