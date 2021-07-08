dax fill gap and fibo 161% ,now on friday have buy to 16000 DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 as predict yesterday on high , dax fill gap in morning , then on evening with dow craah go downer we belive this zigzag will continue in next 2-3 week now AC 4hour have buy , dax frist step is 1hour Ema200(green line) advice =looking for buy in low, hold it until new high STILL OUR TARGET IS 16000 if you have buy , dont hurry to close it,you are stand on true trend ,wait until high if you have sell , soon as soon close your sell , no bad news behind dax ,it can fly up (or hedge it with size= 2*total sells) .