#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 2.23 - 2.28.25 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Globex opened inside the Mean of HTF Ranges Value where we found balance to start the week, we had supply over 6144 so any pushes over which were made during afterhours kept coming back into the Mean but failing to continue tag VAL which kept the market stable and balancing over until we had RTH Volume make a push over 44 which held and brought in more buying to test previous ATH areas at 6160s but market needed to hold over 60s after such a move to bring in anymore strength, instead we came back in, trapped more volume over 44s towards the end of the week once we flushed into VAL, holding under 44 into the end of the week forced all the trapped volume over to sell out which started taking stops giving the move lower we were looking for that kept triggering continuation with every lower area it hit to finish the week right at lower VAH inside the RTH Cost Basis that was build on top of the gap down that failed to continue during beginning of the Month.