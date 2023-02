Calling everysingle pivot, but where is going right now? no idea E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! JHARENT no single clue no idea anything up or down that's it maybe up but how much? a few tick? new high? but we have liquidity down below so whattttt $PIVOTS $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.