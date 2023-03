Dear Despots & Tyrants, Generative AI Could Be The Authoritarian Breakthrough In Brainwashing You've Been Waiting For Via Climateer Investing blog, Have you ever found yourself sitting at home in the Palace thinking: "If only there was an easier way to get people to do my bidding?" Well now there is, take your nudge game up a notch with the new "They'll think it's free will" starter pack.