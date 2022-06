NG1! Will Go Lower! Short! HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! SignalProvider Hello,Friends! Indecision in the market is changing Towards a well defined bearish sentiment And the price action on the lower timeframes Is clearly supporting this narratve Therefore, I think it is a goodidea to go short! Like and subscribe and comment my ideas if you enjoy them! .