Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for latest breakthrough high-performance MR 7700 system May 9, 2022 MR 7700 imaging system features an enhanced gradient system for unmatched performance and precision, delivering Philips’ highest image quality to help improve diagnostic outcomes Newest MR innovation from Philips integrates artificial intelligence [1] for improved workflow to enhance patient and staff experience Philips is the first to bring multi nuclei to clinical practice with seamless integration into standard user interface of 3.