John Stossel: "Our World Needs Fewer Elizabeth Warrens And More Elon Musks"  To advance human civilization, the world benefits from the contributions of engineers and intelligent capital allocators like Elon Musk, rather than progressive politicians like US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who are criticized for taking and unwisely spending the wealth of others.

