John Stossel: "Our World Needs Fewer Elizabeth Warrens And More Elon Musks" To advance human civilization, the world benefits from the contributions of engineers and intelligent capital allocators like Elon Musk, rather than progressive politicians like US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who are criticized for taking and unwisely spending the wealth of others.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)