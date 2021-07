Blankfein, Cohn To Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over Massive 1MDB Corruption For a while, it looked as if Lloyd Blankfein, Gary Cohn and other senior Goldman executives who were around when the firm first started doing business with 1MDB, the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund that was plundered by associates of former PM Najib Razak while also being utilized as a political slush fund (the money was supposed to be used on public works projects in poor Malaysia).