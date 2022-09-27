Intraday study for Indian indices on 27 September 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi good morning the ques shows the bounce back and also we have a oversold market as per PCR data the nifty holds the good support level at 16975-17000 which is good support level i worked till late night for giving you the great view i have shorted some levels and the stocks as mentioned the upside of nifty is 1st resistance is 17257 be cautious now check the below mentioned studies and the It keep in radar Hdfc bank looks good as it takes support at the imp.