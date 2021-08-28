The Bear Case In 12 "Charts Of Darkness" While most sellside analysts and strategists are throwing in the towel as the market continues its relentless meltup (one which according to Goldman is becoming increasingly "painful" for the bank's institutional clients most of whom have taken the other side of the trade), there are still a handful of hold outs who refuse to chase the price action and instead have made a stand of sorts, predicting that it's just a matter of time before stocks reverse much of their 2021 gains.