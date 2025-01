BUY NIFTY 23000 PE 16TH JAN @ 35 - 30 | NIFTY SELL TRADE S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES NSE:NIFTY1! Options_Daddy NIFTY 23000 PE 16TH JAN EXP NIFTY OPTIONS BUYING TRADE TIME FRAME RECOMMENDED TO TRACK TRADE: 5 MINS Hi Traders, Nifty is weak and we are looking for sell on rise opportunity.