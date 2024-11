#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 11.17 - 11.22.24 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Last week played out very well even though middle of the week had us thinking that maybe market will continue to hold inside Value above 970s as we kept getting buying in that area but it just took time to build up for the break of that cost basis at VAL to give us more selling end of week.