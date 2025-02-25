BTC update Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:BTC1! stratus_co #BTC has 2 gaps in CME chart so these 2 should be filled i think that there is 2 scenarios once is rising to catch the small gap and then go down and the other one is go down to catch the big one and then rise to catch the other one ! any way we have to think for bearish in long term and in both scenarios the price will fall under 80K.