Russia Producing Two New 'Doomsday Planes' As Mobile Command Centers In Event Of Nuclear War Meet Russia's state of the art, currently in development, 'Doomsday plane', which is intended to transport the country's senior political and military leadership in any future instance of a nuclear attack: The Russian Air Force and Space Forces will receive two airborne commanding posts based on the Il-96-400M plane, according to Russian government news agency RIA Novosti, citing a source in the country’s defense sector.