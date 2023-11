Europe Facing Civil War? Authored by Drieu Godefridi via The Gatestone Institute, In Vienna, London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and dozens of other European cities, demonstrations "in support of Palestine" were organised even before the Israelis responded the jihadist pogrom perpetrated by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7, while the corpses of more than 1,400 Israeli victims -- tortured, raped, murdered and mutilated, babies decapitated or burned alive -- were still warm.