iStockphoto / John Pitcher A family in Boulder, Colorado were alerted to the presence of a large and angry mountain lion hiding out underneath their porch Authorities were able to tranquilize, remove, and relocate the mountain lion and they captured tense footage in the process Read more stories about Mountain Lions right here It’s not fair to say the city of Boulder, Colorado has been overrun by mountain lions recently but there have been a LOT of sightings.