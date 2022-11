nasdaq 4hour : buystop on high is good idea.12500 is target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 if big news not come , nasdaq upper target is fibo 61 12500 so be careful from sell if you have old sell you must close all above 11525 and after pinbar come pick buy and hold 7-8 day wish you win .