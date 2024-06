Send This Article To People Who Say "Ivermectin Doesn’t Work For Covid-19" Authored by David Gortler via the Brownstone Institute, If you hear your pharmacist, physician, or academic dean parrot the malignant regurgitated trope of “Ivermectin doesn’t work for Covid” or that there is “no evidence” or “no data” to support ivermectin’s use in Covid-19, send them this meta-analysis summary and annotated bibliography of over 100 studies.