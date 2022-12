Silver is up 32% from Sept 1 - Ready for the next move higher? SILVER FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:SI1! BradMatheny Have you been following my research, weekly videos, and Custom Metals Indexes? If so, you already know why I've been telling traders/investors Gold / Silver are setting up just like 2003-04: building a momentum base over the past 24+ months.