Junshi Biosciences Announces Acceptance by NMPA of Supplemental New Drug Application for Toripalimab Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Junshi Biosciences Announces Acceptance by NMPA of Supplemental New Drug Application for Toripalimab Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell CarcinomaSHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for toripalimab in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as the first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).