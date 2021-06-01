ES S&P If not now then somewhere close, weekly MACD cross-down E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! xdire As we may find on the slides is the fact that MACD for ES futures actually crossing down on the weekly chart As well it nicely corresponding with the actual Elliot progression stages on MACD itself This analysis doesn't say you to short everything, but you can be cautious about starting to have a drop from 5 top to somewhere in 3996 area as a possibility.