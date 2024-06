Paxton Warns Texas Schools Not To Comply With Title IX Transgender Rules Or Face Legal Action Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued an advisory to Texas schools, warning of potential legal action against any school district that adopts policies and procedures that align with the federal Department of Education (DOE) revised Title IX rules that include provisions allowing female-identifying male students access to female-only spaces like lockers and bathrooms.