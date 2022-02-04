JPMorgan's Trading Desk Scrambles To Contain The Fallout From Today's Crash After a catastrophic day for markets, which saw the S&P suffer its worst one-day loss since 2021 and the Nasdaq tumble the most since 2020, Amazon arrived with what was a Hail Mary earnings report which sent its stock soaring, and helping cut the Nasdaq's nearly 4% loss in half, but as we noted earlier - aside for the Prime membership hike and the solid AWS results - the earnings report was actually not all that good, and the once legendary growth is now gone.