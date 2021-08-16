All Sports News

KL Rahul excited to see name on honours board

IND vs ENG Lord’s Test: KL Rahul excited to see his name on honours board, says ‘I’ve been looking every morning to see my name permanently’ IND vs ENG Lord’s Test: KL Rahul excited to see his name on Lord’s honours board, says ‘I’ve been looking every morning to see my name permanently’- KL Rahul who was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant 129 runs in the second Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground is ‘looking every morning’ at honours boards to see if his name has been put there permanently or not.

