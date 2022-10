Ideal Sell trade of the day -- E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (DEC 2022) CME_MINI:ESZ2022 BDripTradess 30M trade Idea -- Confluences: broke below Breaker -- Previous OB had support at that Breaker (Which also had support inside a previous 45m FVG it rejected) so I expected that price was not needed to come back into this breaker again -- We also had a lower 30M fvg which we tapped into and did not need to fill, as it just tapped into the low of that fvg for liquidity and then sold lower.