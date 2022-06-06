Brobible

11 подписчиков

Internet Blown Away After Rapper Twista Shows Off Ventriloquism Skills In Viral Video

Internet Blown Away After Rapper Twista Shows Off Ventriloquism Skills In Viral Video

Getty Image Twista managed to blow a ton of people away after showcasing an unexpected talent in a viral video The rapper best known for his ability to rattle off rhymes at an absurdly brisk pace is apparently an accomplished ventriloquist Check out more hip-hop stories here Hip-hop found itself facing a bit of an identity crisis around the turn of the new millennium, as the genre found itself in search of a new direction after the era defined by the beef between rappers on opposite coasts essentially came to an end following the murders of 2Pac and The Notorious B.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх