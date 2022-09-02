intraday view of indices and stocks (2nd sept) S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! hs1098 seems like a good positive day with little consolidation in indices after give the well closing as today is Friday the last day of week so to eat the premium the well support is placed around at 17460-17530 and upper range is 17690- 17706 on nifty we may see a big rally after nifty close a candle of 30min above 17717 then we see a fresh buying and short covering till 17825+lvls I am not giving detailed view on bank nifty but if all looks good we may see 40125+ lvls In individual stocks the paint companies like Asian , Berge , kansi, pidilite may in green along with FMCG like Tata consumer , Godrej CP looks good to keep on Rader .