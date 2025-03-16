Bessent Says Market "Corrections Are Healthy", Offers "No Guarantees" There Won't Be A Recession Earlier today, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson described several of the factors behind the recent market swoon (the 10% drop in 20 days was the 5th fastest ever correction in history; for context the fastest ever was 8 days during the onset of Covid on February 27, 2020), and besides the various fundamental causes, the strategist said that "perhaps more than anything else" what led to the most recent technical breakdown in the S&P 500 was "Trump recently indicating that he is not focused on the stock market in the near term as a barometer of his policies and agenda.