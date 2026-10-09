Oil Drops After Trump Says Putin Agreed To Release Some Diesel Into Global Market With less than a month left until the midterms, and with Trump's approval rating at daily all time lows largely due to record - for this time of year- gasoline and especially diesel prices - the President badly needed some good news, even if largely superficial, and he announced it late on Friday just an hour before the close when Trump posted on Truth Social that Vladimir Putin had agreed to release (a modest amount) of diesel supplies into the global market, as the administration looks to tame price hikes for the critical fuel.