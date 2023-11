COCOA shorts COCOA FUTURES ICEUS_DLY:CC1! John_8-58 My analysis favors cocoa shorts in the coming weeks/months for the following reasons: The price of cocoa futures have broken ATH in a parabolic fashion Price is approaching the 5 years R2 Seasonality is bearish in december and after february Lower rates should favor stocks vs commodities All agricultural commodities have retraced quite a lot after reaching their all time highs in the past 2 years.