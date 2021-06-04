for gold daily analyse, see every morning last analyse on XAUUSD GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! ramin_trader2006 today,friday on NFP news , dollar index crash down push gold up(to SMA200 1hour touched, simple moving 200 is most important ma on gold , EMA200 is for index like dax , not important on gold ) before touch big trend technical say soon or late gold must touch big trend on near 1840 agree? for coming weeks we predict zigzag on gold ,but will touch 1840 finaly ,after it gold have potential to fly up to 1960 even 2000$ (dont pick sell after 1840 big trend touch=fly up to 1960,understand?) we advice = if you have buy close it soon and wait important place 1840 for buy (we will buy too with tp min 1960) if you have old sells put SL on high 1924 tp=1840 note=any body cant predict news , on big news break high 1924 open door to 1960 .