S&P 500 E-mini - ESA - UPDATE E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! STAR-Social_Trading_And_Rsrch Hi 'whale calf' - The market reacted off its 'intervention' level and held above its Pivot - To follow the rise, no reason to have a break below 3761.