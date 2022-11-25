Black Friday Chaos: Amazon Warehouse Workers Set To Strike Across 40 Countries Thousands of workers across approximately 40 countries are planning to take part in 'Black Friday' protests to demand better wages and working conditions in the company's warehouses, as the global cost-of-living crisis increases The protests will coincide with the largest holiday shopping season of the year, which means Amazon warehouse workers are going to be very busy for the next week as consumers panic buy deeply discounted items, though there might be a huge problem: less than 24 hours before the big sale begins, Bloomberg reported Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries are about to strike.