SGX NIFTY trading ideas SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! Arindampaul7 SGX looks awesome strong support 18150 target 18600++ yes it has made pennant or symmetrical triangle pattern which simply indicates bullish momentum above 18300 one should buy then you can feel momentum markets going to be long on before 1st Feb #Union budget India.