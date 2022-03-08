COMUNICADO DE EMPRESA - Q-VANT and In vitro Plant-tech Sign Agreement for the Development and Supply of Quillaja saponaria Plant Cell Culture Biomass

Enhances Q-VANT’s 100% sustainable supply for next-generation saponin adjuvants BOSTON, MA | March 08, 2022 Q-VANT Biosciences, the first company to achieve a 100% sustainable way to meet the growing global vaccine market demand for Quillaja saponin-based adjuvants, today announced that it has signed an agreement with In vitro Plant-tech AB, a Swedish plant cell cultivation company whose technology platform and manufacturing facilities will permit the sustainable production of Quillaja saponaria biomass within bioreactors.