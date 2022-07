ES Daily Harmonic Elliott Wave Analysis E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! bamdadsalarieh Hi traders, Overview: In this weekend review, I am going through a summery of my thinking process/expectations through the past week: July 16th: "Even if my triangle count is invalidated, the other possibility is that wave X is a flat.