Iranian Hackers Posed As "Proud Boys" During 2020 Election Disinformation Campaign, FBI Says Members of the 'Proud Boys' have been arrested for scuffling with Antifa, and the group has been de-platformed by every major tech platform for its "racist" views (members of the group proudly claim to be 'male chauvinists', although they would also vehemently dispute accusations of racism) while the left-wing media constantly held it up as a right-wing boogeyman.