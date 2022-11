15mTTF, 1m EC NQ 11/28 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! kingkunta25 15mTTF, 1m EC Low risk high reward type trade, 30mFVG lines up w/ previous 15m LH swing Looking for a 1m/2m rejection of that zone area.