Where next for Gold? Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! MarkLangley Gold is tricky at the moment because it's uncoupled from traditional influencers, it is a form of currency and I think central banks buying gold as a possible hedge against any pending currency crises that might ensue either debasing the US$ or the problems the Japanese are facing with their currency woes.
