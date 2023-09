Watch: A Confused Biden At G20 Butchers Saudi Crown Prince's Name At the G20, The Associated Press and others took note of President Biden's "hearty handshake" with Mohammed bin Salman after the lesser and more ambiguous fist bump ​​​​​​of over a year ago, which at the time was supposed to represent some degree of greater distance between the US and the Saudi crown prince, who has long stood accused of ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.