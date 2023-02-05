$BTC $ETH & Altcoin data, Memecoins running, what it mean? BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Important short term $BTC RSI not showing good signs, NEG divergence #BTC HAS BEEN LEADING the rally but it's weakening We've posted on this $TOTAL 3 doing ok #memecoin running usually @ end of runs #bitcoin MUST hold support levels MUST hold number is 18kish --- 2 $DXY running & RSI over 50 again BAck to #crypto $Total = ALL including $BTC & $ETH Not showing recent strength of Total 3 = #altcoin They all still have a ways to go to break down trend Although #BTC HAS done it on it's own #bitcoin has been LEADING until now Rest time? --- 3 $BTC broke downtrend not long ago & struggled 24k has been issue = MAJOR RESISTANCE & NECKLINE for Inverse Head & Shoulder = BOTTOM Now $ETH RSI looks ok However HUGE resistance @ 1700 area #ETH hasn't broken downtrend --- 4 $BTC is to $DJI = $ETH is to $NDX #DJI broke out before #NDX did Very likely #BTC broke already & #ETH will follow We'll likely take another month or so to realize the bottom $TOTAL 2 = No #bitcoin, includes #ethereum & #altcoin, looks ok We'll see how all pans out Gnight.